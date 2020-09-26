Adele And Skepta Spotted Together At A Bar In London

Popular British singer, Adele, has been spotted at a bar in East London with Skepta, British-Nigerian rapper. The bar is known as OTHERWORLD in Haggerston, East London.

Their hang out at the bar comes a few months after it was reported that both celebrities are dating. Jammer, a member of Skepta’s rap group ‘Boy Better Know’ was also present.

Right before going to the VIP lounge of the bar to enjoy the virtual reality experience, the three were spotted ordering drinks.

Although Adele and Skepta have not publicly confirmed their relationship, the speculations remain, especially considering that Skepta joined the ‘Hello’ singer to attend James Corden’s birthday bash at the Crystal Maze Experience.