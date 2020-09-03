Adeherself’s Mum Blasts Those Behind Release Of Viral Photo Of BBNaija’s Khloe On Hospital Bed

Mrs Sandra Johns Adewale, mother of Instagram influencer, Adeherself has blasted those behind the release of the viral photo of BBNaija’s Khloe on a hospital bed.

Adewale, whose Instagram handle is “@solacookery”, condemned the act while speaking in Yoruba dialect and she also prayed for the reality TV star.

This comes after the reality TV star’s body transformation set tongues wagging.

The reality TV star reportedly went under the knife to achieve her flattering figure.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Khloe shared the video along with an appreciation message which reads;

“Amen mummy I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@solacookery thanks alot

And to my beautiful sister @adeherself chop kiss 💋”

Watch the video below:

