Actress Uche Ogbodo Rocks Ripped Jeans In New Dance Video

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has caused a stir online after she rocked a pair of black jeans with strategic rips across the butt.

The actress also donned a black top along with brown boots.

The movie star had taken to her Instagram page to show off her full look before she decided to take on the viral ‘Savage Challenge’ on Tik Tok.

Ogbodo posted a video in which she could be seen dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track, ‘Savage.’

The popular actress and filmmaker captioned the video with the words;

“I’m Bad Like SAVAGE”

