Actress Uche Jombo Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo recently shared an adorable photo of herself and her son, Matthew via Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the filmmaker celebrated her son’s fifth birthday in May.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Sunday, the movie star uploaded a photo and she expressed her gratitude to God.

In the photo, the actress and her son could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

Jombo captioned the post with the words;

“It’s a special kind of Sunday!

Thank you baba God”

Read Also: Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan Reportedly Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

See her post below: