Actress Regina Daniels Twins With Her Son, Munir (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels recently stepped out with her look-alike son, Munir Neji Nwoko and they both wore matching outfits.

The actress uploaded a series of beautiful photos featuring her son via her Instagram page on Thursday.

In the photos, the movie star could be seen carrying her son as they both rocked black jackets along with black tops and jeans.

The actress, whose body snapped back to shape after welcoming her son, captioned the photos with the words;

“Twinning with my son already ….. @princemunirnwoko”

See her post below: