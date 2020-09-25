Actress Omoni Oboli Advises Women To Take Care Of Themselves

Popular actress, Omoni Oboli has penned an open letter to women and she dished out some important words of advice.

The movie star advised women to take care of themselves and normalize the act of spending their money on themselves.

Taking to Instagram, the actress had uploaded a photo of herself standing beside a counter in a Rolex store while holding a wristwatch.

Oboli accompanied the photo with a message which reads;

“Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself

Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time. Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me!”

Read Also: My man washes my panties. It’s called love — Lizzy Gold

See her post below: