Actress Omoborty Clashes With Troll On Instagram (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo alias Omoborty, has fired back at a troll who left a nasty comment on her recent Instagram post.

The troll, @samuelmonas had reacted to a video which was posted by the film star on the photo-sharing app.

In the video, Omoborty could be seen playing with her daughter and she asked her fans to guess what they were doing.

To this, @samuelmonas commented; ‘Lesbians’.

Irked by the comment, Omoborty and some of her diehard followers blasted the troll.

Read Also: ‘I Am Just An Artiste Hustling To Achieve My Dreams’ – Tiwa Savage Replies Critic

See the exchange below: