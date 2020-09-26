Actress Omoborty Clashes With Troll On Instagram (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo alias Omoborty, has fired back at a troll who left a nasty comment on her recent Instagram post.
The troll, @samuelmonas had reacted to a video which was posted by the film star on the photo-sharing app.
In the video, Omoborty could be seen playing with her daughter and she asked her fans to guess what they were doing.
To this, @samuelmonas commented; ‘Lesbians’.
Irked by the comment, Omoborty and some of her diehard followers blasted the troll.
See the exchange below: