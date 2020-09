Actress Lizzy Anjorin Complains About Her Husband’s Constant Demand For Native Food

Lizzy Anjorin, Lateef Lawal

Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin shared a post via Instagram on Friday in which she jokingly complained about her husband’s constant demand for native dishes.

The actress sent tongues wagging as she advised the single women on her timeline to marry English men who love to eat to simple meals.

Anjorin wrote;

DEAR SINGLES PLZ TRY AND MARRY AN ENGLISH MAN THAT WILL EAT AND BREAD FOR BREAKFAST.

MARRYING IBADAN MAN IS LIKE GOING TO SAMBISA FOREST.

KI LE FE JE SIR

EKURU WITH ATA TI WON FI OWOLO

OFADA WITH ATASHISHA

AMALA GBEGIRI EWEDU

EWA AGANYIN WITH BURNT SAUCE

IYAN TI WON FI ODO GUNN

GO & MARRY, GO & MARRY NA ONLY ME DEY HER DEY SUFFER WITH ATARODO IN MY EYES UNA DEY SOMEWHERE DEY ENJOY UNA LIFE, YOUR OWN GO SOON COME SE GBO”

