Nollwood Actress Lilian Afegbai, is bereaved as she has lost her father, Mr. Adams Afegbai on Tuesday September 29.

Mr. Afegbai passed on few weeks after he suffered severe burns at his farm in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State earlier this month. The 80-year-old was trying to burn some waste when the fire caught his clothes and spread over his body.

Lilian took to her social media page on Tuesday evening to announce his passing.

May his soul rest in peace.