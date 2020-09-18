Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Brand New Car

Nollywood actress and ex-BBA contestant, Lilian Afegbai showed off her newly-acquired car via her Instagram page on Thursday.

Adding to her car collections, the actress purchased a white Mercedes Benz which costs millions of naira.

Afegbai posted a photo of the luxury ride as she announced that she has finally taken delivery of her new whip.

The actress stated that her ‘new baby is home.’

The post has since garnered mixed reaction as some people congratulated the actress on the new property while others wondered how she could afford it.

See her post and reactions below: