Actress Iyabo Ojo Throws Party To Celebrate Her Tastefully Furnished Home

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to post pictures of her tastefully furnished home situated in Lekki, Lagos.
The movie star organized a house warming party on Sunday.
Notable celebrities like Ayo Adesanya, Yinka Quadri, Liz da-silva, Muka Ray among others were present at the venue to felicitate with their colleague.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress expressed her gratitude to the Lord while showing off her palatial house.
See pictures and video below: