Actress Iyabo Ojo Receives Range Rover Gift From Her Goddaughter

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to show off the car gift she got from her goddaughter, Ololade Abuta.

Ojo was super excited as she took delivery of a white Range Rover.

Taking to photo-sharing app, the film star posted a couple of photos and videos of her new whip as she asked fans and followers to appreciate her goddaughter.

The single mother of two captioned one of her posts with the words;

“Please my people help me thank my first god daughter @ololadeabuta_gracias this surprise gift car is huge ooooooooooooooo I’m speechless & shocked somebody pinch me”



See her post below: