Actress Halima Abubakar Shows Off Her Cute Son (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to show off her cute son.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star welcomed her little bundle of joy on April 3, 2020.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Abubakar posted an image of her son along with some sweet words.

The first time mum declared love for her son and she also said a word of prayer for her loyal friends that are fighting battles.

The actress wrote;

“I love you big boy

i pray my friends get through the battles that they don’t tell me about

Youngmummyson my fruit

God bless grandmummy”

See her full post below: