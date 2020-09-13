Actress, Damilola Adegbite joins the extensive list of Range Rover owners in Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has joined the extensive list of Range Rover owners in Nigeria.

The single mum of one took to social media to show off the luxurious vehicle on her social media page yesterday, September 12.

In the photo she shared on her page, Damilola was seen elegantly posed by the silver-coated Range Rover, yet to be registered.

Damilola Adegbite was formerly married to Ghanaian actor and ‘Tinsel’ co-star Chris Attoh, and they have a son together.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin last year, she revealed that she is not ready to remarry, and that issues regarding marriage and her relationships should rather be left for her to manage.