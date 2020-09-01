Actress Damilola Adegbite Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks 6

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has celebrated her only son, Brian Attoh, on his birthday as he clocks 6. The beautiful movie star took to Instagram to share his picture and a picture of both mother and son together.

On August 31, the actress shared Brian’s picture with the caption:

“MY ENDLESS #birthdayboy”

Then on September 1, she shared a picture of both of them together with the caption:

“Thank you aunties and uncles for the birthday calls, well wishes and gifts. May joy and laughter never cease in your households. We wish you a happy new month filled with lots of blessings and fulfillment”

Notable celebrities such as Osas Ighodaro, AY Makun, Ubi Franklin, and Ufuoma Mcdermott have celebrated him in the comments section.

