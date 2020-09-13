Actress Damilola Adegbite Acquires Brand New Range Rover

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite recently bought herself a brand new Range Rover car.

It was learnt that the movie star took delivery of her new luxury ride on Saturday.

Photos circulating on social media shows the actress posing beside her new whip.

Adegbite got married to Tinsel co-star, Chris Attoh in 2015 after they both welcomed a son together.

In September 2017, news broke that the couple’s marriage had crashed.

During an interview, Attoh confirmed his marriage to Adegbite was over.

Read Also: 6 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram In 2020

See photos of the actress and her new car below: