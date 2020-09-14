Actress Chika Ike Denies Having An Affair With Ned Nwoko

Popular Nigerian actress, Chika Ike has finally responded to claims that she is romantically linked to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Information Nigeria recalls some Nigerians on Twitter reacted to a circulated voice note of Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels in which she called out Ike over her alleged attachment to Nwoko.

The movie star held a question and answer session via Instagram on Monday.

A curious fan asked the actress if the rumors making round on social media are true.

Reacting to the question, the actress denied the rumors as she mentioned that she is not having an affair with the billionaire politician and she can never be anyone’s seventh wife.

See the exchange below: