Actress Beverly Naya Reacts To CNN Report On Bill Gates, Says ‘The Rich Get Richer While The Poor Get Poorer’

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has reacted to the state of rich people and poor people in the world. The award-winning movie star took to Twitter to quote the tweet from CNN revealing that the richest people in the world became richer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tweet she quoted reads:

“Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of America’s billionaires saw their fortunes skyrocket over the past six months – while millions of Americans are now earning less than they were before the pandemic began, according to a new study”

Beverly’s reply to the tweet reads:

“The rich get richer while the poor get poorer…”

