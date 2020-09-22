Actress Adesua Etomi Plans To Go Off Social Media Again

Popular Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington recently recalled how she took a long break from social media in 2019.

The actress revealed she spent 3 months without logging on to her social media accounts and how she enjoyed her time off in peace.

Adesua made this known while responding to an artist who shared his one-month Instagram break experience.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote;

“Went off SM 4 almost 3 months last yr. The most peace I’ve had. Travelled with my baybay, did fun things, took very few pictures, spent a lot of time in the presence of God, had some of the most important meetings of my life & none of it is online. I get 2 keep it 4 me. The Best!”

See her tweet below: