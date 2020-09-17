Actors Guild Of Nigeria Solicits Funds For Sick Actors

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, has publicized the fact that the Actors Guild of Nigeria has decided to help a lot of Nigerian actors who are down with one ailment or the other.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shares a video of herself with the caption:

“Many of our Actors are suffering from one ailment or the other. Let us not wait for them to come begging on Social Media. The #actorsguildofnigeria is raising N50M for immediate intervention for a lot of our aged and ailing Actors right now and you can be a part of this. Please join me and donate by visiting www.quickraiz.com, search actors guild and donate.”

Read Also: Real Names Of Popular Nollywood Celebrities

Watch the video below: