Actor Timini Egbuson Sends Message To Critics Following Cheating Allegations (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson has penned down a message to his critics days after he was embroiled in a messy cheating scandal.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor’s alleged side chic, identified as Toju, claimed she had sexual affairs with him and she went on to throw jabs at his 20-year-old girlfriend, Lydia.

The controversial actor took to snapchat to share a word of advise to his critics.

Egbuson wrote;

“Just because you don’t like me doesn’t mean I will suffer and need you. Life is not a Nigerian movie”.

