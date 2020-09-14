Actor Timini Egbuson Embroiled In Cheating Scandal; Alleged Sidechic Drags His Girlfriend

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Timini Egbuson, his girlfriend and alleged side chic
Timini Egbuson, his girlfriend and alleged side chic

Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson is currently the topic of discussion on social media as he has become embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor hinted that he is in a relationship with a lady named Lydia after he posted a loved-up video of them a couple of months ago.

Well, there is a feud going on between the actor’s girlfriend and another lady, Toju.

It all began after Lydia took to Twitter to throw shades.

In the tweets, she talked about “showing them she is mad”.

Lydia’s tweets
Lydia’s tweets
More tweet
More tweet

The actor’s alleged side chic, Toju and her friends reciprocated the favor by firing back at her.

Read Also: Actress Chika Ike Denies Having An Affair With Ned Nwoko

See the exchange below:

Toju’s tweets
Toju’s tweets

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here