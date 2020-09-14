Actor Timini Egbuson Embroiled In Cheating Scandal; Alleged Sidechic Drags His Girlfriend

Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson is currently the topic of discussion on social media as he has become embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor hinted that he is in a relationship with a lady named Lydia after he posted a loved-up video of them a couple of months ago.

Well, there is a feud going on between the actor’s girlfriend and another lady, Toju.

It all began after Lydia took to Twitter to throw shades.

In the tweets, she talked about “showing them she is mad”.

The actor’s alleged side chic, Toju and her friends reciprocated the favor by firing back at her.

Read Also: Actress Chika Ike Denies Having An Affair With Ned Nwoko

See the exchange below: