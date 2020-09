Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze is celebrating a new year today September 24th.

Segun Arinze took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers online. According to him, only God made it possible for him to be a witness to his big day.

He wrote;

“It can only be you Baba God! No one else. I praise and worship you! I give you all the glory and honour. Thank you Father God for another year added. Happy birthday to me.”