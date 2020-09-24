Actor Segun Arinze Celebrates 55th Birthday (Photo)

Veteran Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze has taken to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to God as he turns a year older.

The movie star clocked 55 on Thursday and he posted a lovely picture to mark his special day.

Arinze captioned his post with the words;

”It can only be you Baba God! No one else. I praise and worship you! I give you all the glory and honour. Thank you Father God for another year added. Happy birthday to me.”

Fans and colleagues have trooped to the actor’s comment section to felicitate with him.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Arinze

See his post below: