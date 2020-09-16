Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Shares Mother’s Photo On Instagram, Says ‘God Is Love’

Nollywood actor and husband of actress Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi has shared a new picture of himself and his mother on Instagram.

The movie star captioned the picture:

“God is love. He loves us and He pursues us with that love. And when I experienced His love, I look for ways to share it with others. I appreciate the love you all showed yesterday, We are so happy to have you guys. Words can’t explain the way we feel, THANKS A MILLION TIMES FROM THE AJEYEMI’S. #wgatap #sonofmercy”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to celebrate her mother-in-law and step-daughter on their birthday by sharing a short video.

See Kolawole Ajeyemi’s Instagram post below: