Actor Kanayo O Kanayo Officially Becomes A Lawyer

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is officially a lawyer as he just got called to the Nigerian Bar Association.

The 58-year-old actor passed his law school examination in July after 5 years of studying at the University of Abuja.

Taking to Instagram, Kanayo O Kanayo shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional robe and wig with a caption which reads;

“To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)”

