Actor Femi Adebayo Celebrates Wife, Memunat On Her Birthday

Popular Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Aduke Memunat as she clocks a new age.

To mark the special day, the actor posted a romantic video via Instagram page along with a brief write-up which reads;

“It’s a special day today!

My joy know no bounds as I celebrate with my gorgeous wife another birthday in good health and abundance of progress!

Thank you for saying YES to me.

I love you darling.

Let’s have some fun dear!”

Read Also: Annie Idibia celebrates Nigerian living legend, 2baba as he turns 45 today (Video)

Watch the video HERE.