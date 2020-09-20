Actor Alexx Ekubo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo

Popular Nigerian Actor, Alexx Ekubo has been honored with a chieftaincy title in a town in Mbaise, Imo State.

The actor was conferred with the title of ‘Ikuku Of Amumara Town‘

Alexx shared the exciting news on his Instagram page along with a footage of the incredible moment.

The actor wrote;

“Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival).

Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State

Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m.

Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nick name”. #IgboAmaka”

Watch the video HERE.