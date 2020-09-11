‘A Side Chick Is A Glorified Prostitute’ – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nigerian actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi, recently uploaded a couple of beautiful photos via Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star blasted women who sleep with married men as she labeled them as ‘glorified prostitutes’.

Anunobi wrote;

“Your physical construct has nothing to do with your inner construct . With the grace of God (sense from God ) you operate and regulate life not from outside in but from inside out . Because that your ” glorified dust ” = flesh , booty, well rounded hips , breast, face , will certainly depreciate but the contents of your mind will remain ever green and that’s what keeps the men glued long after the warmth of the flesh dies out . You can ask Sarah in the Holy Bible.

And it can’t be over emphasized that a virtuous woman is the one with , not just an attractive physical attributes but one endued with the wisdom of God . Therefore a virtuous woman will refuse every advance to be made a side chick . A SIDE CHICK IS A GLORIFIED PROSTITUTE AND A PROSTITUTE IS A STRANGE WOMAN.

Receive grace not to be lured !!!!

Genesis 18 : 1 – 14 , Proverbs 5 : 3 – 8 , 31 : 10 – 31”

In a follow-up post, the actress said that sidechicks/mistresses are more wicked than the married men they sleep with.

See her post below;