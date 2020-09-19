A girl who has experienced love from her father can’t be washed – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa is of the opinion that a girl who receives love from their father can’t be easily deceived by men.

According to the media personality, girls like that have little “daddy issues” and are in-charge of their emotional and mental state. She added that they can’t be “washed” by guys because they’ve heard everything from their father.

She tweeted;

“If a girls first introduction to love is from her dad, chances of “daddy issues” are slimmer, her emotional well-being and mental stability is.

Imagine a guy trying to wash you when all you’ve heard all your life from your father is you are awesome. Zero chance”

See her post below;