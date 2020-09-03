‘A Child Is Meant To Be Greater Than His Master’ – Cubana Chief Priest Fires Shot At Former Boss Obi Cubana

Celebrity barman, Chibuike Paschal Okechukwu alias Cubana Chief Priest, has taken a swipe at the CEO of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana.

It appears all is not well between the duo.

The celebrity barman reportedly pulled out of Cubana group and is now promoting his new sole-owned lounge known as De Angels Owerri.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity barman shared a cryptic post which reads;

“A Child Is Meant To Grow To Be Greater Than The Father/Master, Why You Come Dey Vex ? #CelebrityBarMan✨ Nobody Can Do It Better Than Me Am Doing Destiny, Am Doing The Will Of God, I Have Served So Well N Learnt So Much, I Did So Well That History Will Never Forget, I Need My Freedom, I Have To Do My Own E No Suppose Cause Fight Nah, Well Is Still Love ❤️ Forever On This Side, May God Protect N Keep Us #GlenmorangieChiefPriest🥃”

See his post below: