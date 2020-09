Nigerian music executive, Davido has said that six (6) packs to him is overrated, adding that he would rather secure the bag than strive to keep 6 packs.

The leader of the 30BG crew made this disclosure in a post he shared via his official Twitter page today, September 30.

Sharing a photo of himself drinking chilled bottled water, Davido born David Adeleke-Adedeji wrote… “6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag”

See tweet below;