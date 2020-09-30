30 lucky icons will receive N1million each, courtesy of DSTV – Laycon announces

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, the Winner of Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” season, has announced that 30 lucky icons will receive N1million each, courtesy of DSTV.

The excited housemate who emerged winner of the lockdown season after pulling massive vote of 60%, disclosed that he will be selecting the winners himself.

He advised his fans to tune in to the channel tomorrow morning for the live press conference, to stand a chance of winning.

In his words;

“This one FIERCE o! So 30 lucky people get to win 1 million naira each courtesy DSTV! Tune in tomorrow morning from 10am on BBNaija Ch 198 for the LIVE press conference and I will be picking the winners then!”.