2023 Presidency: Don’t Remind Nigerians Of Biafra – Gov Ishaku Cautions South-East

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has declared his support for Igbo presidency in 2023.

Governor Ishaku pointed out that there is no need to stop zoning at this critical time since it had been applied in the past.

Also Read: Court Summons Taraba Gov, Ishaku, Service Chiefs Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis

He went on to express that stopping zoning would be like changing the rules of the game midway.

He said the zoning arrangement must be sustained, calling on the stakeholders to work out a formula that would keep Nigeria in one piece.

He, however, cautioned Igbos on the issue of bringing up Biafra saying it would threaten other ethnic groups and affect their chances of producing a president.

“We must not do anything that would undermine our existence as one united country,” the Governor warned as quoted by Sun.

“So, I support that the zoning arrangement should be allowed to continue so that everybody can have a taste of the pudie.

“I believe that the Igbo have a legitimate aspiration, but what makes their case bad is the threat they always subjected the country to through their agitation for Biafra.

“Biafra is an unfortunate development in the past and it belongs to the past and people should not be rubbing that on our faces,” he added.

He said Nigeria had passed the stage where somebody should be threatened, insisting that if the Igbo “want the rest of the country to trust them and support their presidential bid, they should stop this agitation and caution their children.”