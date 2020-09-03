2023: My Opponents Have Nothing To Offer, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says opposition politicians in the state have nothing to offer.

He made this statement on Wednesday when he kicked off the second phase of the Light-Up Oyo Project, in Ogbomoso town.

The governor also kicked-off the construction of the three-kilometre Under-G-LAUTECH Road.

Speaking at the event, Makinde expressed that opposition politicians in the state talking about 2023 have nothing to offer but trying to distract him from governing.

He urged them to calm down as, adding that, it is too early to start talking about going for a second term.

Makinde stated that even if he decides not to seek re-election in 2023, the state will not fall into the hands of charlatans anymore.