2023: I Have No Interest In Politics, Says Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has debunked rumours of him running for the President’s office in 2023.

The former Central Bank Governor while speaking on Arise TV on Friday expressed that he doesn’t have an interest in politics.

The former CBN boss revealed that will be heading for Oxford University in the United Kingdom next month as a visiting fellow at the institution’s African Studies Department.

“People have been talking to me about politics when I was in the CBN. I have never had an interest in partisan politics,” he said in an Arise TV interview.