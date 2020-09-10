2023 election candidates should be in a house like Big Brother so we know their character – Samklef says

Nigerian music artist and producer, Samklef, recently took to social media via his Instagram page to share an interesting idea he had concerning politicians in the country.

The singer turned blogger’s idea seemed to have been influenced by popular reality show, Big Brother Naija.

According to the celebrity, politicians who plan on contesting for elections in 2023 should stay together in a house just like Big Brother.

Explaining further, the music star said that this would enable the electorates see their true characters. He also continued that even the electoral body in the country, INEC, is not even trusted.

In his words: “2023 election all candidates will need to be in one house like big brother So we go know their character. How una see am? I no even trust INEC. Na Me go be big brother….How una see am?”