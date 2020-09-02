2 Nigerian lecturers arrested for internet fraud (photo)

By
Information Nigeria
-

Two lecturers of the Kwara State College of health technology, Offa have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged internet fraud.

The antigraft agency in a statement on Monday, September 14, said the lecturers were arrested along with twenty-eight others over alleged fraudulent internet activities.

Some items recovered from them the suspects include cars, phones, laptops among others.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the arrests were made after intelligence work by its detectives at the Ilorin zonal office.

The anti-graft agency said it is making efforts to arrest another suspect linked to the alleged internet fraud. Photo credits: EFCC.

According to the agency, the lecturers arrested over the alleged offence are Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola.

EFCC stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest a herbalist who is also linked with the alleged internet fraud.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here