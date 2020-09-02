2 Nigerian lecturers arrested for internet fraud (photo)

Two lecturers of the Kwara State College of health technology, Offa have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged internet fraud.
The antigraft agency in a statement on Monday, September 14, said the lecturers were arrested along with twenty-eight others over alleged fraudulent internet activities.
The anti-graft agency disclosed that the arrests were made after intelligence work by its detectives at the Ilorin zonal office.
According to the agency, the lecturers arrested over the alleged offence are Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola.
EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud In Kwara. pic.twitter.com/YyXw00XSse
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) September 14, 2020
EFCC stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest a herbalist who is also linked with the alleged internet fraud.