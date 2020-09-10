‘10% Of COVID-19 Cases Are Below 19 Years’ — FG Calls For Caution As Schools Reopen

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
osagie ehanire
Osagie Ehanire

As school reopens across the country, the Federal Government has called for adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines by schools and students to avoid a spike in infections.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made this call on Monday during the daily Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 briefing.

The Health Minister expressed that there is growing complacency as the number of infections appears to be reducing.

The minister also revealed that records show that 10 percent of all positive cases treated in the country are below the age of 19.

