Zayn Malik’s Girlfriend, Gigi Hadid Shares Beautiful Maternity Photos

American supermodel, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a couple of lovely maternity photos.

The international model is set to welcome her first child with her singer boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 25-year-old supermodel posted black and white images of herself posing with her growing baby bump.

In the photos, Gigi rocked three different sheer clothing.

The model captioned one of the post with the words;

‘Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes.’

See the photos below: