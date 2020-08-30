Zamfara Governor To Introduce Death Sentence For Reckless Drivers

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has promised to introduce serious death sentence on reckless drivers in the state.

The Governor revealed this when he led members of his Executive Council and the Management of BUA Group to a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the death of 15 persons from the emirate.

During the condolence visit said such drivers will be compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost.

He also announced a donation of N2m to families of each of the deceased, who had a wife and N1.5m to families of those unmarried among them.

The governor further declared that he will put the next of kins of each of the victims on a monthly allowance of N50,000 each.

The Governor also urged BUA to call its workers to order and caution them on the acceptable speed limit.