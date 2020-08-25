Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Birthday With Warrior Themed Photo

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede turned a year older on Tuesday and she has taken to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

The actress uploaded a photo in which she donned a warrior themed outfit as she struck a pose with a spear.

Jegede also penned an emotional birthday message to herself which reads;

“I celebrate the strong woman I have become. I am a damn hard nut to crack, life has shaped me and the more I absorb the lemonade I have made from the lemons life has thrown at me, the more I want to smell the roses, take a walk in the park with my son or sit under the sun sipping on a cup of pinã colada on an island. I am indeed grateful for life. Una see this life, I go live am and I go live am well.

Happy birthday to a True African Queen.

August 25th 🥰“

Read Also: Actress Halima Abubakar Stuns In New Photo, Advises Fans On Relationships

See her post below: