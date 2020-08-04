‘You Aren’t Entitled To Be Respected By Your Wife If You Don’t Respect Her’ – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi has taken to her Instagram page to drag men who feel they are entitled to be respected by their wives.

The actress wrote;

“Wait ooo , So you think you’re ENTITLED to be respected by your wife when : you talk to her rudely , never compliments her , never thanks her for cooking the meals , never sweet talks her before expecting her to perform amazingly in the other room , always comparing her to other women , never hugs her expect when you intend getting down, ( now covid 19 is helping your ministry of distancing yourself from her ) talking down on her , her opinions and views . Sir , if you don’t make a renewed COMMITMENT to rebuild your marital relationship, you will only see the backside of marriage !! Please rebuild your wife now , because all women need attention and sweet talks !!!!!!!!”

