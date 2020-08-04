‘You Aren’t Entitled To Be Respected By Your Wife If You Don’t Respect Her’ – Eucharia Anunobi

Popular actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi has taken to her Instagram page to drag men who feel they are entitled to be respected by their wives.

The actress wrote;

“Wait ooo , So you think you’re ENTITLED to be respected by your wife when : you talk to her rudely , never compliments her , never thanks her for cooking the meals , never sweet talks her before expecting her to perform amazingly in the other room , always comparing her to other women , never hugs her expect when you intend getting down, ( now covid 19 is helping your ministry of distancing yourself from her ) talking down on her , her opinions and views . Sir , if you don’t make a renewed COMMITMENT to rebuild your marital relationship, you will only see the backside of marriage !! Please rebuild your wife now , because all women need attention and sweet talks !!!!!!!!”

