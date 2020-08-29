Yinka Ayefele Finally Stands On His Feet Again (Video)

Nigerian gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele got the chance to stand on his feet again years after being confined to a wheelchair.

The gospel singer became paralysed after being involved in a life-threatening accident.

Taking to Instagram, the musician uploaded a video that captured the moment he tried out a machine which was given to him by a good friend, identified as Hon. Oludare Akande.

In the video, the musician was strapped to the machine which helped him stand on his feet.

The gospel artiste captioned the video with the words;

“I feel so relieved of my pain… Hon Oludare Akande bought this for me.

“You will never experience pains in your entire life. Thanks so much..Dare Akande tinje

“Obama lamerica…

“You raise my hope of walking again.

“I believe!!!.

“And it shall be a breaking news“

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEcAcICpBhy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link