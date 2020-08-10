‘Yahoo Boys’ Are Now Role Models In Nigeria – Former Minister, Diezani Says

Former Minister of Petroleum, Alison Diezani-Madueke has expressed that internet fraudsters, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’ are now seen as role models in the country.

The former minister made this statement as a guest speaker at a virtual event on Friday organised by the Ijaw National Development Group.

The videos were posted on Twitter by blogger, Jackson Ude, who is also the publisher of Point Blank News.

The former minister said, “The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys, as my son would say; these, in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.

“This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact they have on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is, therefore, a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain.”

