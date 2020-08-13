World Powers Deny Us Weapons To Fight Insurgency – FG

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has expressed that world powers are denying Nigeria weapons to fight insurgency.

He appealed to the world powers to ignore various allegations in the media and not deny the country of weapons to fight insecurity.

The appeal was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, today while fielding questions from reporters at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

The Minister expressed that the situation is so bad that world powers have refused to even sell certain vital weapons to Nigeria.

He further noted that some of the vital weapons have been paid for two or three years ago, but they haven’t been released.