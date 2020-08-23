‘Working Smart Is Still Working Hard’, Yemi Alade Says

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has some words of advice for her fans. The award winning artist took to her official Twitter page on Saturday to advise everyone on the importance of hard work.

She wrote:

“Working smart is still working hard. Please let’s keep it moving ….. no excuses #truelove”

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Johnny’ crooner dropped her latest single, ‘True Love’ shortly after she referred to herself as Beyonce’s daughter.

Yemi Alade was among the African artists featured on Beyonce’s visual album, ‘Black Is King’. ‘Black Is King’ is the accompanying visual album to Beyonce’s 2019 album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

See Yemi Alade’s tweet below: