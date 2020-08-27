‘Work Hard But Don’t Kill Yourself’: BBNaija’s Anto

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Anto, has a new message for her fans and followers. The reality TV star shares some words of advice via her official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.

Her tweet reads:

“Just a reminder to SLOW DOWN We’re all trying to achieve greatness that we are driving ourselves crazy and losing sight of what’s most important. Just relax (still work hard but don’t kill yourself). What will be will surely be!”

Also, the media personality and entrepreneur had earlier shared photos of herself with the funny caption:

“Pretty Girl Luckily my mama know say I don spoil”

