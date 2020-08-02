‘Wizkid Is The Greatest’, DJ Tunez Says

Nigerian DJ, DJ Tunez has taken to Twitter to share how he feels about star musician, Wizkid. The popular DJ tweeted that Wizkid is the greatest. In his words: “my nigga @wizkidayo is the greatest!”

Wizkid has been praised by Twitter users for his contributions to Beyonce’s song, ‘Brown Skin Girl’. He was also present on the recent accompanying visual album, ‘Black Is King’.

Information Nigeria recalls that DJ Tunez recently released a single featuring Wizkid, ‘Cool Me Down’. There is another single featuring Wizkid in the works with an unknown release date, ‘Pami’.

Wizkid is admired by many entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

See DJ Tunez’s tweet below: