WizKid Becomes First African Artist To Cross 2Billion Streams On Spotify

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

Nigerian Afro beats singer, WizKid has become the first African artist to surpass two billion streams on online musical streaming platform, Spotify. He also sits at the 129th position on their artists chart history.

Not only is this feat being celebrated by fans of the StarBoy musician, WizKid has also been congratulated by American OAP, Mike Adam, via his official Twitter page.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, the online radio personality wrote:

“@wizkidayo has TWO BILLION+ streams on Spotify and ranks at #129 on their artists chart history… the highest for ANY African artist. Congrats #Wizkid!!!”

WizKid was recently featured on DJ Tunez’s new single, ‘Cool Me Down’.

See Mike Adam’s post below:

Mike Adam’s tweet

